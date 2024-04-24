8,073 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,056. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

