Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Freshworks stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

