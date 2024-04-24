Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.
Ultralife Price Performance
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
