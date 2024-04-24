Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) vs. Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Head to Head Comparison

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and Sendas Distribuidora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $41.98 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.27 $142.21 million $0.53 25.28

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Maison Solutions and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions N/A -9.09% -1.45% Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.78% 1.75%

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Maison Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

