Thermal Energy International (TMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.
Thermal Energy International Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of TMG stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.40.
About Thermal Energy International
