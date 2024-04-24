ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.86.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

