BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

