Arweave Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.42 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Arweave has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $87.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $33.66 or 0.00050674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,423.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.94 or 0.00761689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00107465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

