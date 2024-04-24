Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance
AUB stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 49,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.