Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.33 million, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 505.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLYM
Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT
In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.