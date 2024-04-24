Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.33 million, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 505.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.