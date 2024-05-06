Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radian Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $6,735,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

