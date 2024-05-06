Knife River (KNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

