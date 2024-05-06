Steven J. Demetriou Sells 7,000 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.