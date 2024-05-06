Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 10,695 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.