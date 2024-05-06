StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
NYSE:PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
