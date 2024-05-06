LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of LXP opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 5.52%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

