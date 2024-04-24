Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

Escalade Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

