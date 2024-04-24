Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Crane Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of CR opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
