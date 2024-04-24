908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,025. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $185.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
