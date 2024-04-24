908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,025. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $185.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,001 shares of company stock worth $139,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

