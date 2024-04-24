Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.