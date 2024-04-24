Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.