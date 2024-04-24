StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,444 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

