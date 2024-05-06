Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

