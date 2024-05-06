Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.45. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

