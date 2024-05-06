BP (BP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BP opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

