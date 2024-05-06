Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.3 %

Gray Television stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

