Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria comprises 3.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1695 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

