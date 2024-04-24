BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 816,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 1,669,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,714. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

