Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 473.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,137 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 24,286,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,105,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

