Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC opened at $4.86 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

