Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$20.27

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.27.

MI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

