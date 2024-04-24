Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.83).

JMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,785 ($22.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,709.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.65. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.34). The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($19.73) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($473.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $114,288. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

