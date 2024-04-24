Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3,874.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,320,000 after buying an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,840,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.