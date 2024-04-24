Demars Financial Group LLC Has $39.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $39,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,879 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

