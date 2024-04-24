Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 443.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MOH opened at $363.22 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.