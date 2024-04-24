C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Apr 24th, 2024

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XDGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 19537866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at C4X Discovery

In other C4X Discovery news, insider Clive Dix bought 485,320 shares of C4X Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,532 ($59,945.65). 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C4X Discovery Company Profile



C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

