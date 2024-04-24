Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 16177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.45 ($1.12).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.81 million, a PE ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.