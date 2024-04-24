Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.14

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.14 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74), with a volume of 286356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.74).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
