Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,056.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.27).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Future
Future Stock Performance
Future Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.