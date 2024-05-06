Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,056.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.27).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 707.50 ($8.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £815.04 million, a PE ratio of 752.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,134 ($14.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 635.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 735.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

