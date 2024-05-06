Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $302.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $268.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
