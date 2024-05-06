Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Financial Analysis

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.61%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 87.55%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 13.16 -$97.85 million ($0.29) -55.10 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.16 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1.23% 4.53% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.