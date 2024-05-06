Southern California Bancorp (BCAL) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) is one of 166 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Southern California Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million $25.91 million 10.21 Southern California Bancorp Competitors $10.86 billion $1.90 billion 10.39

Southern California Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp. Southern California Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12% Southern California Bancorp Competitors 16.63% 10.63% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern California Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern California Bancorp Competitors 1382 7823 6827 285 2.37

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern California Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

