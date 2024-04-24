California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,781 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $102,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $364.68 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

