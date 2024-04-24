Bankers (LON:BNKR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.67 Per Share

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bankers Stock Performance

BNKR opened at GBX 112.22 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,240.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.51. Bankers has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Bankers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bankers

In other Bankers news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,833.99). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bankers

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

