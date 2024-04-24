Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $52.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
