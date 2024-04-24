Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $52.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

