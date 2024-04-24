Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.