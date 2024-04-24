Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.60

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.
CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.37.
View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.0 %
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.