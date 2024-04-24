Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.50. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 2,134,302 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

