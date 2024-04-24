Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

AP.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.21. The company had a trading volume of 184,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.11.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.