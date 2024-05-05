Todd Asset Management LLC Has $61.33 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $61,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,303 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.76. 1,044,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.73. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,364 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

