AJOVista LLC Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. Vipshop comprises 6.1% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,784. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

